MNU vs BAR: Man United’s Strongest XI Featuring Rashford And Sancho That Could Face Barcelona.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Red Devils will be in action on Thursday evening when they face Spanish side Barcelona in a crunch encounter between both clubs.

The recent performances of Manchester United shows why they may get a second-leg victory over Barcelona.

Photo Credit: Google

In their last six matches in all competitions, The Red Devils recorded one wins, two draws and three losses. The Manchester based club have scored seven goals while they also conceded thirteen goals to their opposition.

In the last meeting between both clubs, The English Premier League giants Manchester United played out a 2 – 2 draw against Barcelona at Spotify Camp Nou.

Photo Credit: Google

The Manchester United gaffer Erik Ten Hag would be hoping to emerge victorious in order to progress to the next round of the competition.

The Dutch head coach Erik Ten Hag is also expected to name a strong line up for their crucial UEL encounter against Barcelona.

Photo Credit: Google

Goalkeeper;

The Spanish and Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea is expected to retain his place in between the sticks when they face Barcelona.

Center Backs;

The Manchester United tactician is expected to retain the duo of Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez in the starting lineup for their crucial encounter against Barcelona.

Full backs;

The England defender Aaron Wan Bissaka is set to operate in the right-back position while Luke Shaw is expected to start as left-back.

Midfielders;

The Manchester United superstars which include Casmeiro and Fred are expected to operate in the central-midfield position.

The Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabtizer is set to start as the lone attacking midfielder for their second-leg encounter against Barcelona.

Wingers;

The duo of Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho are expected to retain their places in the wings-position.

Center Forward;

The England attacker Marcus Rashford is set to be preferred in the center-forward position.

Let’s take a look at some possible lineups that could defeat Barcelona;

aspect76 (

)