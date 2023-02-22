MNU VS BAR: How Ten Hag Could Set Up His Team As Antony & Maguire Are Expected To Return From Injury

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Many fans are already anticipating the big game between Manchester United and Barcelona at Old Trafford. Recall that the first leg ended 2-2, but fans know that anything can still happen in the second leg as either side snatches the victory.

Photo: Erik Ten Hag and Xavi Hernandez || Twitter

However, in the pre-match interview, Manchester United’s coach Erik Ten Hag revealed that Antony and Maguire are set to return from injury, while Martial is still unavailable. Hence, this article will centre on how Erik Ten Hag could set up his team with the expected return of Antony and Harry Maguire from injury. Take a look!

Photo Credit: Twitter

1. Goalkeeper.

Photo: De Gea || Twitter

David De Gea Is Expected To Remain As The First-Choice Goalkeeper.

2. Defenders.

Photo: Lisandro Martinez || Twitter

With the availability of Lisandro Martinez, Erik Ten Hag is expected to start a backline of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, and Luke Shaw.

3. Midfielders.

Photo: Sabitzer || Twitter

With the availability of Marcel Sabitzer, Ten Hag is expected to start the midfield trio of Casemiro, Bruno, and Sabitzer against Barcelona.

4. Attack.

Photo: Antony || Twitter

With the return of the Brazilian winger from injury, Ten Hag could start the trio of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Antony against Barcelona at Old Trafford.

