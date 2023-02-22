MNU vs BAR: Barcelona’s Potential Line-up Against Man United without Gavi and Pedri in the UEL

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Barcelona head coach, Xavi Hernandez will have to find a way to work around the absence of two of his key midfielders, Pedri and Gavi for tomorrow’s UEFA Europa League second leg clash against Manchester United at the Threatre of Dreams.

The Catalan giants salvaged a 2-2 draw in the opening leg at the Spotify Camp Nou against Erik Ten Hag’s men during which Spain international, Pedri had to be replaced owning to a thigh issue.

Meanwhile his fellow midfield partner, Gavi got booked for the third time after fouling Fred to stop the Red Devils from counter attacking, the duo are both expected to sit out of tomorrow’s game.

On a positive note for the Blagurana, experienced midfielder, Sergio Busquets has made a timely return from his ankle injury, was included in the squad at the weekend to face Cadiz and is likely to take the place of Pedri in the middle of the park alongside Frenkie De Jong and Franck Kessie.

Ansu Fati and Raphinha will both get a starting role on the left & right flank of attack with Roberto Lewandowski completing the frontline.

In Defence, Ronald Araujo who missed last weekend’s match will come in alongside Marcos Alonso, Alba, Kounde and Marc Ter Stegen.

See the Full XI Below;

