MNU vs BAR: 4 Key players that may miss Man United’s crucial UEL match against Barcelona.

11 mins ago
The UEFA Europa League is set to continue again and the teams in the competition are set to feature in the midweek games. The play-off games is set to kickoff across various stadiums in Europe.

The Red Devils would be hoping to avoid an home defeat when face Spanish side Barcelona at Old Trafford.

The Dutch and Manchester United gaffer Erik Ten Hag would be without some key players for their home match against Barcelona.

Let’s take a look at four players that could miss their crucial UEL encounter against Barcelona;

1. LUKE SHAW: The England and Manchester United full-back Luke Shaw may miss their second-leg encounter against Barcelona due to a minor injury he suffered during their recent EPL match.

2. HARRY MAGUIRE: The England and Manchester United center-back Harry Maguire didn’t feature in their recent league match.

The Manchester United defender is once again expected to miss their crunch UEL encounter against Barcelona.

3. FRED: The Brazilian and Manchester United midfielder Fred suffered a minor injury during their convincing victory over Leicester City.

The Manchester United midfielder may miss their home encounter at Old Trafford.

4. CASEMIRO: The Brazilian and Manchester United midfielder Casemiro didn’t play any part in their 3 – 0 win over Leicester City.

The Manchester United midfielder is once again expected to miss tonight’s UEL match.

