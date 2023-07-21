MNU vs ARS: Photos of Rashford, Mount & Other Man Utd players during their Pre-season training

Manchester United are gearing up for a thrilling preseason encounter against Arsenal with Erik Ten Hag aiming to integrate the international players.

With key players participating in the training session today with United leaving no stone unturned in their preparation to send a statement of intent for the upcoming season.

In his recent pre-game press conference, Erik ten Hag stated that his side won’t treat the clash against Arsenal as a mere friendly match, with the Dutch tactician determined to use this opportunity to assess his squad’s fitness levels, team chemistry, and tactics.

With only a few weeks left before the Premier League kick-off, this match serves as a crucial test for Manchester United.

Today’s training session witnessed the likes of star players Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount, Scott McTominay, and Raphael Varane all actively participating.

While the starting XI for the match remains uncertain, fans can expect a formidable squad that could include the lethal attacking duo of Rashford and Fernandes, along with the defensive prowess of Varane, Scott McTominay idfield tenacity, and Mount’s creativity in the middle.

