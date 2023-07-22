MNU vs ARS: 22 Players Arteta And ten Hag May Start For Man Utd And Arsenal’s Preseason Match.

Manchester United and Arsenal will renew their rivalry at the MetLife stadium tonight, with both team’s managers looking to get their players in good shape before the start of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign.

Erik ten Hag has already sent out a warning that this will not be a friendly match, so the Dutchman may well treat it like a competitive game by starting most/all of his senior players.

Man United’s Probable Starting XI.

Ten Hag may decide to hand Andre Onana a starting berth between the sticks in what would be his debut match for the Red Devils.

In defence, Diogo Dalot could replace Wan-Bissaka who started United’s last two preseason games, with Lisandro Martinez, Varane and Malacia completing the back four.

Then in midfield, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount could finally play together for the first time since the former Chelsea man joined Man United.

As for the attacking positions, Garnacho and Amad Diallo could be the two players flanking Marcus Rashford who will likely be tasked with leading United’s attack as the striker.

Arsenal’s Possible Lineup.

In goal, Aaron Ramsdale should be able to keep his spot while Zinchenko, Saliba, Magalhães and new boy Jurrien Timber complete the four-man defence.

Big-money signings Kai Havertz and Declan Rice could be deployed in midfield alongside Martin Odegaard for the first time while Gabriel Jesus, Martinelli and Bukayo Saka make up Arsenal’s attacking frontline.

DYungToommaks (

)