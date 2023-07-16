MNU v LYO: Photos of Maguire, Garnacho, Rashford & Other Man Utd players during a preseason training

Manchester United’s pre-season training has received a boost as more senior players return to the squad after their summer break. Following their 2-0 victory against Leeds United with a youthful squad, the Red Devils are gearing up for their upcoming United States tour.

With some players given extended breaks due to international commitments, Saturday marked the return of several key members of the United squad. The official club Facebook account shared photos of players such as Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, and Bruno Fernandes making their training debuts for the 2023 season.

While these players are unlikely to feature in the upcoming friendly against Lyon in Edinburgh, their presence during pre-season will ensure they are match-fit for the US Tour in the following week.

Under the management of Erik ten Hag, it is evident that young players will need to earn their place in the senior squad. Opportunities will not be handed out freely, and players will have to prove their worth to secure their positions on the team.

Although the Leeds United match provided a glimpse of the younger talents, the return of established players like Fernandes, Rashford, and Luke Shaw signals a return to normalcy. The team’s experienced members will be determined to reclaim their spots in the starting lineup as they continue their development under the Dutch manager.

As the pre-season training intensifies, the focus now shifts to the hard work and dedication required to prepare for the challenges ahead.

