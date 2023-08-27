MNU 3:2 NOT: Rashford’s Superb Display For Man Utd Explains Why He Shouldn’t Be Used As A Striker

Manchester United were back to winning ways in the English Premier League yesterday when they took on Nottingham Forest at the Old Trafford Stadium. The Red Devils pulled off an incredible comeback performance in the match as they came for two goals down to bag a well-deserved 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest. Goals from Bruno Fernandes, Carlos Casemiro, and Christian Eriksen came in handy for Manchester United as they claimed maximum points in the competition.

Well, Marcus Rashford stood out for Manchester United in this game against Nottingham Forest. The English International was used in his natural left-wing position for Manchester United as he gave Nottingham Forest’s defense line something to worry about in the encounter. The 26-year-old created Manchester United’s first goal in the game was part of the build-up to their second goal and also won a crucial penalty to aid the team’s third winning goal against Nottingham Forest.

Well, I believe Marcus Rashford’s Superb performance in this game for Manchester United explains why he shouldn’t be used as a striker. Marcus Rashford struggled to have this kind of brilliant performance for Manchester United when being used in the center-forward position. His play was limited on the pitch and he couldn’t seriously impact Manchester United’s performance from that position. Marcus Rashford has shown what he can offer the Red Devils in his real position on the pitch of the play. The English International is way better off in the flanks where he gets the opportunity to constantly make threatening runs offensively to disturb the opposition’s defense line. Obviously, Marcus Rashford offers more to Manchester United’s performance from the flanks.

Let’s know your thoughts on this article by dropping your comments below, Thanks for reading.

Godsports (

)