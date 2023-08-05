SPORT

MNU 3-1 RCL: Andre Onana’s Blunder Show Why de Gea Will Be Sorely Missed At Man United.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 43 mins ago
0 330 1 minute read

Andre Onana’s Old Trafford debut almost ended on a disastrous note as the Cameroonian keeper committed a costly blunder which led to Lens’ opening goal against Manchester United today.

Onana who replaced David de Gea as United’s first choice goalie have had a mixed start to his career at the club, with the former Ajax number one involved in a confrontation with Maguire last Monday before getting caught off his line today.

Against Real Madrid, Onana conceded similar goal as he came off his line to save Jude Bellingham’s effort on goal despite the fact Lisandro Martinez and Varane were there to deal with Bellingham.

If Erik ten Hag do not act fast to stop Onana from leaving his goalpost often, then Premier League opponents will exploit that weakness by trying long-range shots just like Lens forward Florian Sotoca did today.

When de Gea was still at United, mistakes like this rarely occured as he knew his job was to stick to his goalpost and make saves.

But with Onana, many Man United fans who wanted de Gea out will miss the Spanish shot-stopper because Onana will always be a target for opponents if he continues to come off his line.

DYungToommaks (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 43 mins ago
0 330 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Saraki Congratulates D’Tigress On Their Fourth Victory In The FIBA Women’s Afrobasket championship

9 mins ago

Checkout Chelsea’s New Signings This Summer Transfer Window And Their Previous Clubs.

21 mins ago

Moises Caicedo’s Traits That Would Make Him Thrive At Chelsea

32 mins ago

List of Players that need to perform in this new EPL season

55 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button