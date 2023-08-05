MNU 3-1 RCL: Andre Onana’s Blunder Show Why de Gea Will Be Sorely Missed At Man United.

Andre Onana’s Old Trafford debut almost ended on a disastrous note as the Cameroonian keeper committed a costly blunder which led to Lens’ opening goal against Manchester United today.

Onana who replaced David de Gea as United’s first choice goalie have had a mixed start to his career at the club, with the former Ajax number one involved in a confrontation with Maguire last Monday before getting caught off his line today.

Against Real Madrid, Onana conceded similar goal as he came off his line to save Jude Bellingham’s effort on goal despite the fact Lisandro Martinez and Varane were there to deal with Bellingham.

If Erik ten Hag do not act fast to stop Onana from leaving his goalpost often, then Premier League opponents will exploit that weakness by trying long-range shots just like Lens forward Florian Sotoca did today.

When de Gea was still at United, mistakes like this rarely occured as he knew his job was to stick to his goalpost and make saves.

But with Onana, many Man United fans who wanted de Gea out will miss the Spanish shot-stopper because Onana will always be a target for opponents if he continues to come off his line.

DYungToommaks (

)