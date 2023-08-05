MNU 3-1 LEN: Best Players from Man United’s 3-1 win over Lens as they end their three game losing Streak

Manchester United staged an impressive comeback, overturning a 1-0 deficit to secure a resounding 3-1 victory against French outfit Lens in a thrilling pre-season friendly match at Old Trafford

The Red Devils’ triumph was orchestrated by a group of standout players;

1. Antony:

The Brazilian winger was instrumental in Manchester United’s resurgence, playing a key role in both creating and scoring goals. His influence in the game was evident when he provided an exquisite assist for Marcus Rashford’s equalizer and got a stunning goal for himself.

2. Garnacho:

The Argentine talent displayed fearlessness and determination, consistently driving Manchester United forward with his dynamic movements and intelligent runs. He proved to be a constant threat to the Lens defense and played a crucial part in the build-up to the second goal. Garnacho’s smart exploitation of space led to an assist for Antony.

3. Marcus Rashford:

The England international was in top form, proving to be a lethal presence in front of goal. Rashford’s performance was nothing short of commendable as he showed his clinical finishing and sharp instincts. His fantastic goal added to United’s dominance and played a crucial role in sealing the victory for the home team.

4. Casemiro:

In the heart of Manchester United’s midfield, Casemiro showed his prowess as a stalwart. His ability to control the game with precise passing and solid defensive work was a key factor in the team’s success. Not only did Casemiro contribute to the team’s defensive stability, but he also made an impact offensively.

Charlesayor (

)