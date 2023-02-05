MNU 2:1 CRY: Antony’s Display Justifies Why He Isn’t Worthy Of Being A Regular Starter For Man Utd

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United were back to winning ways in the English Premier League yesterday when they welcomed Crystal Palace to the Old Trafford Stadium. It was an expected good performance from the Red Devils as they convincingly defeated Crystal Palace 2-1 despite being a man down in the game. Goals from Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes were enough to see Manchester United claim all three important points against the Eagles.

Well, Antony Santos once again was present in Manchester United’s starting lineup for this game but still couldn’t put up a commendable performance against Crystal Palace. The Brazilian International was one of Manchester United’s worst players in the game as he barely contributed to the team’s performance offensively. I believe Antony Santos’s display justifies why he is worthy of being a regular starter for Manchester United this season.

The 22-year-old is very inconsistent and can’t be relied on by the Manchester United team. His childish style of play of always wanting to get the better of a player isn’t what Manchester United needs at the moment. The Red Devils need serious and ambitious players who can get them goals or assists this season if they are to maintain their spot on the league table. Antony isn’t that kind of player and needs to be benched to put him on his toes at the club.

What’s your take on this? Kindly drop your comments below. Thanks for reading

Godsports (

)