MNU 2-3 DOR : Players Who Contributed To Manchester United’s Loss Against Dortmund.

Manchester United played against Borussia Dortmund in their last pre season tour game. The game was tense but Manchester United scored the first goal of the game, thanks to an early strike from Diogo Dalot. However, close to the end of the first half, Dortmund scored 2 quick goals in 2 minutes to engineer a comeback before the second half.

In the second half, Antony scored a beautiful goal to level the score and make it 2-2. But Manchester United couldn’t keep up with the scoreline as the defence flopped and let in another one from Dortmund.

Harry Maguire was not at his best during the match against Dortmund, as he lost a lot of possession. Andre Onana even had to shout at him after saving a shot from a counter attack that escalated from his wrong pass.

Another player who wasn’t in good form against Borussia Dortmund was Marcus Rashford. The English winger lost a lot of possession against Dortmund. He even wasted 2 accurate long balls sent to him from Andre Onana to engineer a quick counter attack. After losing the second long pass, he was lazy to follow the ball and recover it.

