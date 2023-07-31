SPORT

MNU 2-3 BVB: Three Worst Players In Man Utd Loss Against Borussia Dortmund

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 15 mins ago
0 320 1 minute read

Manchester United continue their poor run of form in their preparation for the 2023-24 season as they lost to German Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund in their final pre-season tour game in Las Vegas.

Goals from Diogo Dalot and Antony was not enough as the German side put three past the Red Devils.

Here are the three players who had the worst performance against Borussia Dortmund;

1 Victor Lindelof

The Swedish goalkeeper was not overly involved in the first half and did not put much of a foot wrong right up until the final moments, where it was his pass that set up Dortmund’s second goal in a key turning point of the game.

2 Omari Forson

Playing on the right wing, Forson looked bright and eager to impress until he kicked out at Julian Ryerson and tangled with Karim Adeyemi. He was booked and then substituted in the 37th minute.

3 Harry Maguire

The England international looked a little uncomfortable on the ball and gave away a few fouls, with Dortmund’s goal coming from his area of defence. He was scolded by Onana at one point after a risky pass left him to deny Sebastian Haller from close range.

Image

chelseaupdatez (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 15 mins ago
0 320 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

MUN 2-3 DOR: Why Onana should not have screamed at Maguire In the second-half

4 mins ago

Transfer News: Chelsea agree £38m deal for Disasi, Hazard could retire after Real Madrid exit

26 mins ago

3 players Chelsea should not use in their next match, if they want improvement in performance

47 mins ago

CHE 2-0 FUL: 3 Best Chelsea Players As The Blues Comfortably Beat Fulham 2-0 In The First Half

60 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button