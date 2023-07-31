MNU 2-3 BVB: Three Worst Players In Man Utd Loss Against Borussia Dortmund

Manchester United continue their poor run of form in their preparation for the 2023-24 season as they lost to German Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund in their final pre-season tour game in Las Vegas.

Goals from Diogo Dalot and Antony was not enough as the German side put three past the Red Devils.

Here are the three players who had the worst performance against Borussia Dortmund;

1 Victor Lindelof

The Swedish goalkeeper was not overly involved in the first half and did not put much of a foot wrong right up until the final moments, where it was his pass that set up Dortmund’s second goal in a key turning point of the game.

2 Omari Forson

Playing on the right wing, Forson looked bright and eager to impress until he kicked out at Julian Ryerson and tangled with Karim Adeyemi. He was booked and then substituted in the 37th minute.

3 Harry Maguire

The England international looked a little uncomfortable on the ball and gave away a few fouls, with Dortmund’s goal coming from his area of defence. He was scolded by Onana at one point after a risky pass left him to deny Sebastian Haller from close range.

