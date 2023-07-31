MNU 2-3 BVB: 3 Tactical Mistakes from Ten Hag that made Man Utd suffer their 3rd consecutive defeat

Manchester United’s preseason campaign hit a rough patch as they suffered their third defeat, falling to Borussia Dortmund in a challenging encounter. The Red Devils faced a combination of individual errors, poor defending, and missed chances, but coach Erik Ten Hag’s decisions also came under scrutiny for their role in the loss.

Below are some of the tactical errors he made;

Starting Maguire:

One of the major talking points after the match was the decision to start Harry Maguire in the starting XI. The United captain’s inclusion backfired as he struggled to keep pace with Borussia Dortmund’s lively frontline. Maguire looked slow and sloppy, with a near own-goal adding to the team’s woes. Considering the impressive performances of Martinez and Varane in recent matches, sticking with the duo might have been a wiser choice to solidify the defense.

Starting Omari Forson :

Erik Ten Hag’s decision to start youngster Omari Forson proved to be a tactical error. The inexperienced Forson struggled to make an impact and was easily shrugged off the ball by Dortmund’s defenders. It became evident that he was not yet ready for the challenge of the first team. Loaning him out would be helpful.

Misjudged Substitutions:

The coach’s substitutions also came under scrutiny. Jadon Sancho, who was having an influential game and looked dangerous on the attack, was taken off prematurely. This decision disrupted the balance of the team’s attacking play and hindered their chances of a comeback. Similarly, the decision to replace Donny van de Beek was met with criticism, as the Dutch midfielder was making a significant impact in the final third.

Charlesayor (

)