MNU 2-2 LEE: Tactical Mistakes from Erik Ten Hag That Cost Man United a win against Leeds United

Manchester United came back from two goals down in tonight’s Premier league meeting against Leeds United to secure a point, thanks to second half goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.

A lot of tactical mistakes from Erik Ten Hag from the start unsettled the team and played a role in the team’s underwhelming performance at the Threatre of Dreams, thankfully he was able to identify his errors and make the right changes as we saw an improvement in performance towards the end of the game, without further ado, Below are tactical mistakes that led to United’s draw;

Playing Rashford out of position

Playing the in form Marcus Rashford out of position to accommodate an 18-year-old Alejandro Garnacho wasn’t really a wise idea from the Dutch tactician, most of the big chances fell to the Argentina international on the left flank which he could make the most of & if it was Rashford in those goal scoring he would have put those chances away with ease.

Leaving Fred on the Pitch

Fred was really poor today in midfield, his passes were off radar & put the team in danger most times as Leeds benefited to launch a counter at United’s shaky backline.

Leaving the Brazil international was on was of the reasons United performed poorly & were outclassed in the centre of the park by the Whites, he should have brought on Academy star, Zidane Iqbal.

