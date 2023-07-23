MNU 2-0 ARS: Worst Players From first Half as Arsenal look on course for their 1st preseason Defeat

At the halftime break, Arsenal finds themselves down 2-0 to Manchester United in what has been a disappointing first half for the Gunners. Several key players have struggled to make an impact on the game, contributing to the challenging situation they currently face.

Aaron Ramsdale:

The England international goalkeeper had a moment to forget during the opening goal scored by Manchester United. Ramsdale’s poor goalkeeping allowed Bruno Fernandes to find the back of the net, leading to an unnecessary concession.

Kai Havertz:

The German international has been a mere shadow of his usual self in this game. Struggling to find his rhythm, Havertz has been unable to string together effective passes or create meaningful opportunities for Arsenal. His anonymity in the first half has been a cause for concern, as he has failed to influence the game positively.

Eddie Nketiah:

The young English striker has been lackluster in the first half. Despite leading the line for Arsenal, Nketiah has failed to put in the necessary effort to test Manchester United’s goalkeeper. His absence from key attacking positions has limited Arsenal’s threat up front, leaving much to be desired from the striker.

Declan Rice:

The highly-rated midfielder, who made a high-profile move to Arsenal for £105 million, has struggled to meet expectations in the first half. Overrun in midfield by Manchester United’s young midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, Rice has been unable to impose his authority on the game.

