MNU 1:2 NOT: 3 Worst Players For Man Utd In The First Half Of The Match

Man United might have been the dominant side in the first half of this game but they were narrowly beaten 2-1 by Nottingham Forest at halftime courtesy of goals from Willy Boly and Taiwo Awoniyi.

Well, let’s take a look at the three worst players for Manchester United in the first half of the match against Nottingham Forest.

1, Andre Onana.

The Cameroonian International was undoubtedly one of Manchester United’s worst players in the first half of the game as he had a terrible performance against Nottingham Forest. The 25-year-old conceded two goals with the first two shots he faced from Nottingham Forest’s attack as he struggled to make important saves in goal for the Red Devils.

2, Raphael Varane.

The French International was caught lacking in defense for Manchester United as he came out with an awful first-half performance against Nottingham Forest. The 30-year-old didn’t make himself aware of the attacking threat from Nottingham Forest’s attackers as he failed to make a valid impact on Manchester United’s performance defensively.

3, Antony Santos.

The Brazilian International carried on with his poor run of form for Manchester United as he struggled to give a decent performance against Nottingham Forest. The 23-year-old wasn’t a serious threat to Nottingham Forest’s defense line in the game as he barely contributed to Manchester United’s attacking plays in the first period.

