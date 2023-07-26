MNU 1-3 WRE: Best & Worst players as Manchester United suffer their first pre-season loss

In a demanding 24-hour pre-season schedule, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag decided to test the mettle of his young talent by fielding an inexperienced team against Wrexham in San Diego. However, the harsh lesson delivered by Wrexham resulted in mixed performances from the Red Devils’ rising stars.

Impressive Performances:

Isak Hansen-Aaroen, the 18-year-old midfielder brought to the club by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was superb. Ten Hag’s decision to include him in the US tour and start him against Wrexham paid off, as the young midfielder showed promising touches, excellent work rate, and unselfishness with the ball. His performance validated the belief that he could be a future star for the Red Devils.

Another shining prospect was Spanish right-back Marc Jurado, who scored the only goal for Manchester United. With a blazing run down the right wing and a skillful finish, Jurado showed his attacking prowess. As Ten Hag deliberates over his full-back options, Jurado’s performance provided a glimpse of the healthy competition he can offer to Aaron Wan Bissaka and Diogo Dalot. His link-up play with fellow Spaniard Alvaro Fernandez also hinted at a potential future partnership.

Struggles on the Pitch:

The Wrexham encounter was not without its setbacks, as two young players found themselves struggling in the spotlight.

Starting goalkeeper Nathan Bishop had a day to forget, misreading an oncoming attack and colliding with star striker Paul Mullin, who suffered a worrying injury. Bishop was fortunate to escape a red card and endured a tough first half, with two goals going past him. The fans’ boos intensified the pressure on the 23-year-old, eventually leading to his substitution at halftime.

Midfielder Daniel Gore, fresh off signing a new contract with United, was unfortunate to be shown a straight red card for a tackle on Andy Cannon after 47 minutes. The collision appeared accidental, and while VAR might have overturned the decision, the risk of such a tackle in a pre-season game proved costly for Gore.

