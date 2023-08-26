MNU 1-2 NOT: Best & Worst Players of the first half as Man United look on course to drop three point

Manchester United are currently behind against Nottingham Forest at the interval in their third game of the EPL campaign, without further ado Below are the worst and best players of the opening half.

Bruno Fernandes

It was a far from an impressive performance from the Portugal international, who struggled to orchestrate things and get things going in the opening half, he was also at fault for the opening goal conceded by United as his poor corner kick gave Nottingham Forest the advantage to hurt United on the break

Casemiro

The Brazilian midfielder didn’t carry out his defensive duties well and allowed Willy Boly a lot of space in United’s 18-yard area which led to Nottingham Forest doubling their lead.

Antony

The Brazilian winger had a couple of good moments in the first half, but was unable to muster anything meaningful from them, he couldn’t also hold the ball for long.

Best Players.

Marcus Rashford

The England international recovered really well after he was shrugged off the ball by Taiwo Awoniyi, he got Manchester United back into the game with a brillant assist for Christian Eriksen goal.

Christian Eriksen

The Danish playmaker was one of United’s brightest players in the opening half and was more direct and always aiming to pick out his teammates with his passes, he got United back into the game with a brillant finish.

Charlesayor (

)