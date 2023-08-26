MNU 1-2 FOR: Worst Players For Manchester Utd In The First Half Of The Match Against Nottingham

In the initial 45 minutes of the heated match against Nottingham, Manchester United encountered a string of lackluster performances that left fans disheartened. Among the players who struggled to make their mark were Onana, Martial, and Dalot.

André Onana, typically a reliable goalkeeper, seemed to falter in this game. His usually sharp reflexes were somewhat dulled, leading to a goal from Nottingham that could have potentially been prevented. This uncharacteristic blunder might have been due to various factors, but it undoubtedly impacted the team’s defensive confidence.

Anthony Martial, often a dynamic presence upfront, struggled to find his rhythm during the first half. His passes lacked precision and he failed to capitalize on a few promising opportunities in the opposition’s penalty area. This dip in form hindered United’s attacking momentum and left fans questioning his contribution to the team’s efforts.

Diogo Dalot, known for his versatility and energy, seemed out of sync in this encounter. His positioning was suspect at times, and he failed to provide the necessary width in the attacking third. Defensively, he appeared shaky, allowing Nottingham’s players to exploit the gaps he left behind.

While every player can have an off day, the underwhelming performances of Onana, Martial, and Dalot in the first half certainly added to Manchester United’s challenges against Nottingham. The team would need a dramatic turnaround in the second half to recover from this shaky start.

