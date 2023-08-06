MNU 1-1 ACB: The Best Players For Manchester United In The Game

1. Hannibal Mejbri

Hannibal Mejbri showcased his incredible potential on the field, starting with urgency and drawing a cynical foul from Aitor Paredes, which ultimately led to Paredes’ dismissal.

Although unlucky with a volley, Mejbri’s dynamic presence in midfield earned him a well-deserved rating of 7.

His ability to dictate play and create opportunities was evident, making him a standout performer on the pitch.

2. Facundo Pellistri

Facundo Pellistri started the game brightly, displaying his flair and creativity. Despite fading in the first half, he hit the ground running in the second, causing havoc for the opposition’s defense.

Pellistri’s tenacity and attacking prowess saw him draw several fouls before eventually equalizing for his team.

His goal-scoring ability and relentless efforts earned him the admiration of fans and critics alike.

3. Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire experienced a mixed performance, committing a few sloppy errors early on.

However, he showed commendable resilience and determination to bounce back from adversity.

Maguire’s intercepted pass led to the opening goal against his team, which resulted in some initial boos from the crowd.

Nevertheless, he turned the tide with a show of character, providing a crucial assist to Facundo Pellistri, ultimately winning over the fans with his positive impact on the game.

