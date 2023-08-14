MNU 0:0 WOL: The Best And Worst Players For Man Utd In The First Half Of The Game.

Manchester United didn’t have their best performance in the first half of the encounter as they played an unentertaining goalless draw with Wolves at halftime.

Well, let’s take a look at the best and worst players for Manchester United in the first half of the game against Wolves.

Best Players.

1, Carlos Casemiro.

Carlos Casemiro did exactly what was expected of him in the first half of the game for Manchester United as he had a decent performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Brazilian International constantly stopped some Wolves’ attacks in the game as he made really good wins of the ball in the middle of the park for Manchester United.

2, Bruno Fernandes

The Portuguese International worked really hard for Manchester United on the pitch in the first interval as he come out with a fine performance against Wolves. The 28-year-old tracked back severally in the game to help Manchester United defensively and also supported the team’s attacks with his brilliant ball movements and passes.

Worst Players.

1, Mason Mount.

It was yet another dull performance from the English International in the first half of the game as he could barely impact Manchester United’s gameplay both offensively and defensively against Wolverhampton Wanderers. The 24-year-old was almost non-existent on the pitch for the Red Devils as he struggled to give out his best performance in the first 45 minutes of the encounter.

2, Alejandro Garnacho.

The Argentine International wasn’t at the top of his game for Manchester United in the first period against Wolverhampton Wanderers. The 19-year-old wasn’t a serious threat to the defense line of Wolves in the game as he made a very faint contribution to the Red Devils attacking performance.

