MNU 0:0 LYN: Worst Players For Man Utd In The First Half Of The Game

Manchester United still couldn’t get a goal in the first half of the game despite their dominance as they were held to a goalless draw by Lyon at halftime.

Well, let’s take a look at the three worst players for Manchester United in the first half of the game as they struggle to put a goal past Lyon’s defense line.

1, Mason Mount.

This was Mason Mount’s second preseason match for Manchester United and he still carried on with his unconvincing performance against Lyon. The English International had a very quiet game of football as he struggled to impact Manchester United’s offensive plays in the first period.

2, Hannibal Mejbri.

Apart from his accurate passes of the ball in the first half of the game, the Tunisian International had a very faint contribution to Manchester United’s performance against Lyon. The 20-year-old couldn’t offer much offensively and defensively for the Red Devils in the first interval.

3, Álvaro Fernández.

The Spanish Youngster didn’t play with much confidence for Manchester United in the first half of the game against Lyon. The 20-year-old made a few inaccurate passes of the ball which easily give Lyon possession in the game.

