MNU 0-2 RMA: Best & Worst Players from the match as Man Utd suffer their second defeat in pre-season

Manchester United faced their second defeat in just 48 hours as they fell 2-0 to a formidable Real Madrid side, leaving Erik ten Hag’s team with plenty to ponder.

The match saw English sensation Jude Bellingham put Real Madrid ahead with a delightful chip early in the game, while former Stoke City player Joselu wrapped up victory in Houston with a spectacular overhead kick.

United’s struggles were evident in the final third, particularly with some of their top players.

Here are the standout performers from the match:

ANDRE ONANA:

Onana’s debut may have started with an early goal conceded, but he showed his abilities with several commendable saves. He also showed great composure with the ball at his feet, highlighting what he brings to the team as the new No 1.

Bruno Fernandes.

Playing initially on the right to accommodate new signing Mount, Fernandes later shifted to the No 10 position in the second half. His powerful shot forced a smart save from Real Madrid’s goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

Mason Mount:

In the No 10 role, Mount came close to scoring an equalizer from a shorter range. Additionally, he executed a crucial recovery challenge on Tchouameni, showcasing his defensive capabilities.

While Manchester United had some standout players, there were some who struggled during the match:

Aaron Wan-Bissaka:

Wan-Bissaka had a challenging time coping with Real Madrid’s pace and the threat posed by Jude Bellingham down the left flank. At one point, he was left bewildered by Vinicius Junior’s skills during the first half.

Raphael Varane.

The newly signed Varane had an unfortunate moment when he stepped up to play Bellingham offside but ended up getting caught out on the goal. The £115 million defender seemed to be just offside during the crucial play.

Lisandro Martinez:

Martinez earned another booking for a rash challenge, this time on Bellingham just before half-time. This incident exemplified Ten Hag’s claim that there are no friendly matches.

Alejandro Garnacho:

In his first start of pre-season, Garnacho displayed liveliness and confidence by taking shots on sight on multiple occasions, but couldn’t muster any meaningful from them.

Marcus Rashford:

Rashford, like several of United’s international players who returned to training later, is still working his way to full fitness and struggled to make a significant impact during the match.

