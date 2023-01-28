MNU 0-0 REA: Three Players Who Shone for Manchester United in the first-half against Reading

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United have no goal to show despite their dominance in tonight’s match against Reading at Old Trafford, Below are the three players who shone for English Giants;

Antony

The 22-year-old has been the most creative player for Erik Ten Hag’s side so far in tonight’s FA CUP match against Reading, anytime the Ex-Ajax winger bombs forward he looks a threat with his movements, passes & runs which led to him opening up spaces and producing chances for his teammates who haven’t been clinical enough in front of goal.

Casemiro

His presence in the middle of the park has been crucial to United dominance in today’s game, the 20-time English Champions finished the first half with the majority of the possession with the Brazilian himself also registering 4 tackles in the match.

Rashford

The England international was brilliant for the Red Devils once again, Unlucky to have had his opener cancelled for offside, he be aiming to get on the end of chances in the second half to continue his impressive for the Manchester based outfit

Charlesayor (

)