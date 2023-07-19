MNU 0-0 LYO: 4 Reasons Why Manchester United struggled to convert their chances in the first half

Manchester United entered the halftime break in their match against Lyon with the scoreline locked at 0-0.

Despite dominating possession and creating opportunities, the Red Devils failed to find the back of the net. In this article, we’ll take a look at the reasons behind Manchester United’s inability to score in the first half.

Lack of Clinical Finishing:

Manchester United’s front three featuring Amad, Jadon Sancho, and Mason Mount struggled to convert their chances into goals. Their decision-making in passes and finishing let them down, with missed opportunities in front of goal. The inability to capitalize on these chances showed the need for a clinical number nine to be signed during the summer transfer window.

Struggles with Connection:

The lack of fluidity and understanding among the front three impacted their effectiveness in the final third. The players failed to establish a strong connection, resulting in disjointed attacks and missed opportunities.

Playing Mount as a False Nine:

Deploying Mason Mount as a false nine position limited his natural abilities and impact in the game. Although he found himself in promising positions inside the box, he seemed unsure of how to make the most of those opportunities, often putting his attempts wide. Returning Mount to his preferred position, where he can use his creative instincts and goal-scoring prowess more effectively, should be considered.

Defensive Resilience from Lyon:

Credit must also be given to Lyon’s defensive performance in the first half. They remained organized, making it difficult for Manchester United to break through their defensive lines. Lyon’s compact structure and disciplined defending forced United into rushed decisions and limited shooting opportunities.

