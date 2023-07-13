MNU 0-0 LEE: Best Players from the opening half as Man United kickoff their pre-season

Manchester United’s opening match against Leeds United is currently nil nil after the first half, Despite the lack of goals, several players have caught the eye with their performances in the first half.

Mason Mount:

The newly signed England international has been sharp for his new club. Mount’s link-up play with the midfield has been excellent, and he has created promising opportunities for his teammates. Unfortunately, some of those chances went to waste. Mount came close to scoring on his debut, narrowly missing a lob attempt that went over the crossbar.

Kobbie Mainoo:

The young midfielder has been a standout performer in the game so far. He has displayed an impressive balance between his defensive and offensive duties. Mainoo’s focus and composure on the field have been evident, contributing to his overall strong performance.

Hannibal Mejbri:

The talented Tunisian wonderkid has been a tireless worker in the opening half. Mejbri has been heavily involved in the team’s attacking plays, showing his quick decision-making and accurate passing. He made a crucial tackle to prevent Leeds United from breaking the deadlock in the first half, showing his defensive capabilities as well.

Amad and Sancho:

Both wingers, Amad and Sancho, have exhibited lively performances on the ball. Their movement and vision have troubled the opposition defense. However, they will need to continue and also be creativity to unlock the resolute Championship outfit’s defense.

