MNC VS TOT: Match preview, team news, probably starting XIS ahead of Thursday night EPL showdown

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

On Thursday night Manchester city will welcome Tottenham Hotspur Etihad Stadium. After being defeated by Southampton in the EFL Cup and Manchester United in the Premier League, Man City have now dropped two straight games.

Despite the defeat, they remain in second place in the English premier league standings, but the eight-point difference between Manchester city and Arsenal has hurt their chances of winning the title this year.

Following their loss to Arsenal in the North London derby last Sunday, Tottenham Hotspur will also be aiming to get on the winning track on Thursday night matchup against City

With 33 points from 19 games, Tottenham Hotspur are currently fifth in the table, five points behind fourth-place Manchester United.

4-3-3 Manchester city probably XI

Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Akè, Cancelo; Bruyne, Rodri, Gündogan; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish.

3-4-2-1 Tottenham Hotspur probably XI

Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Højbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Kulusevski, Son; Kane.

Maraj5756 (

)