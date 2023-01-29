MNC vs TOT: Head-To-Head Stats & Starting Xi That Could Give Man City The Win Against Tottenham

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester city beat Arsenal 1-0 in the FA cup games in the past few days, but they would now focus their attention on their upcoming fixture against Tottenham. They have enough days to prepare for this game as they won’t be participating in the Carabao cup semi-finals. Pep Guardiola’s team would be playing against Conte’s team away from home and so this would be a very difficult premier league fixture for both teams.

However, Manchester city have three wins and two losses in their last five games across all competitions, while Tottenham have three wins and two losses. In the last five meetings between Manchester city and Tottenham, the Sky blue team have three wins and two losses. Pep Guardiola would need his team to secure all three points on Sunday and move closer to Arsenal in the 2022/23 premier league table. As it stands now, Arsenal are currently five points ahead of Manchester city in the table, but the Sky Blue team need not to worry as they are yet play the Gunners home and away this season.

The starting xi that could give Manchester city the win against Tottenham.

Goalkeeper: E. Morales.

Defenders: Aymeric Laporte, R. Dias, Joao Cancelo and Kyle Walker.

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Ikay Gundongan and Rodri.

Forwards: E. Haaland, R. Mahrez and J. Grealish.

