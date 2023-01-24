MNC VS ARS: Preview, team news, Analysis, kickoff time and date ahead of the FA cup showdown.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

On Friday night, Manchester City will face Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium in the fourth round of the FA Cup, bringing the top two teams in the Premier League together.

The Gunners have a game in hand and lead Pep Guardiola’s team with five points in the Premier League standings, with Newcastle United and Manchester United trailing with 11 points.

Arsenal has won the FA Cup 14 times, which is more than any other team, with the most recent victory being in 2020. City has won six championships, and their most recent victory came in 2019.

The Cityzens destroyed Graham Potter’s team 4-0 earlier this month to easily defeat Chelsea and go to the fourth round.

Head-to-head:

Man City has defeated Arsenal in each of their last five encounters in all competitions, scoring 13 goals and recording three shutouts in the process. The Gunners defeated Guardiola’s team to win the FA Cup in 2020, but it’s hard to discount City’s recent history in this matchup.

Team news:

Guardiola is poised to start a full-strength starting XI for Friday’s matchup because Man City have no new injury problems. For the trip to the Etihad, Arsenal will be missing the injured trio of Gabriel Jesus, Reiss Nelson, and Mohamed Elneny.

Kickoff time and date

The match between Manchester city and Arsenal is schedule to be play on Friday at precisely 9:00p.m.

