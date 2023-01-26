MNC vs ARS: 4-3-3 Lineup That Could Give Arsenal The Win Against The Cityzens.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Premier league giants, Manchester City and Arsenal are set to face each other at the Etihad Stadium in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday night. Both teams are keen on lifting a trophy this season, with Manchester United the only closest to a title after a 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup.

The Gunners are also pushing to end their premier league drought this season, having failed to win the trophy since the 2003/04 season. This season could be their breakthrough season if they later clinch the most prestigious English competition.

Ahead of the FA Cup clash at the Etihad Stadium, Pep Guardiola and his boys will prepare for a battle, but I propel Arsenal to beat the Cityzens considering their FA Cup record and their recent impressive run of form.

Mikel Arteta is expected to name the same squad he used against Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium. The setup was very effective and United found it difficult to hold on to a draw.

