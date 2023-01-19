MNC 4-2 SPUR: Current EPL table, after Man City’s stunning comeback against Tottenham Hotspur

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

When Spurs scored twice in the last seconds of the first half, leaving Pep Guardiola’s team facing a third straight defeat, it appeared like they were doing fierce north London rivals Arsenal a major favor.

After Ederson sloppy clearance and Rodrigo Bentancur robbery of Dejan Kulusevski to give Spurs the lead just before halftime, Emerson Royal headed in a second goal after the City goalkeeper could only parry Harry Kane’s attempt. The majority of spectators at the Etihad Stadium were discouraged, but City, driven by the great Riyad Mahrez, came out swinging after the break to completely change the game with three goals in 12 minutes.

Erling Haaland headed in from close range two minutes later to tie the game for City. In the 51st minute, Julian Alvarez scored from close range after Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris failed to handle Mahrez’s cross.

Before Mahrez finished off City’s comeback, he won a challenge and beat Lloris at his near post. Spurs nearly restored the lead when Rico Lewis diverted Ivan Perisic drive onto the woodwork.

