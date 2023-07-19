MLS vs ARS: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

On Thursday, Arsenal will face the MLS All-Stars, seven years after their last meeting with the American team.

Chuba Akpom’s 87th-minute winner in 2016 undid a team that included Andrea Pirlo, David Villa, Kaka, and Didier Drogba. The celebrity names are scarce this time around, but Major League Soccer is significantly more competitive and no longer relies on the appeal of post-peak icons.

It’s usually a fun game, and Arsenal will be anxious to get their first win of the summer after being held to a 1-1 draw with Nurnberg last time out.

Names like Christian Benteke and Riqui Puig will be familiar to European fans, while New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic has been a regular in the gossip section due to Manchester United interest.

Major League Soccer takes great pleasure in its All-Star games; therefore, Rooney and his team will be out to avenge their loss to Arsenal in 2016.

For Arsenal, this is just another pre-season friendly, and Mikel Arteta will be more concerned with his new players learning the ropes than with a win, which could easily come easy given the quality on display in that new away shirt.

KICKOFF TIME: MLS All Stars versus Arsenal match will go down on Thursday at 1:30AM Nigerian time.

