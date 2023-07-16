MLS vs ARS: Arsenal Team News, Possible Lineup, And Kickoff Time Ahead Of The Club-Friendly Game

Arsenal will be bidding to start their pre-season tour of the United States on a remarkable note when they take on the Major League Soccer All-Stars this midweek in their next warm-up game.

The Gunners will be going into the club-friendly match after their 1-1 draw with the German second-division side, FC Nuremberg in their opening game of the summer pre-season campaign, and they will be looking for a victory over the MLS All-Stars to bounce back to the winning ways.

Team :

Declan Rice is expected to make his non-competitive debut for Arsenal against the MLS All-Stars after sealing his mouth-watering transfer from West Ham United to the club.

Jurrien Timber has also completed his transfer to the Emirates from Ajax Amsterdam, and the Dutch sensation is also expected to get his debut against MLS All-Stars.

The likes of Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Martin Odegaard, and William Saliba are also expected to make the starting lineup.

Check out the full possible starting lineup vs MLS All-Stars below:

Kickoff Time:

The club-friendly game is expected to begin at exactly 4:30 AM (Nigerian Time).

