MLS vs ARS: Arsenal Team News, Possible Line-up, And Kickoff Time For Thursday’s Club-Friendly Match

Arsenal will continue their preparations for the upcoming English Premier League season with a friendly against the Major League Soccer All-Stars at Audi Field in Washington on Thursday 20 July.

After drawing 1-1 with Nurnberg in the opening match of the pre-season campaign last week, the English Premier League side will prepare for action and take on the Premier League All-Stars.

Team news:

Arsenal’s latest summer signing Declan Rice has started training with the squad after joining the Emirates side from West Ham United. The England midfielder completed his first training session with the Gunners in Washington on Monday ahead of a potential debut against the MLS All-Star Game on Thursday.

Jurrien Timber completed his first training session with the Gunners in Washington on Monday following his move to the English Premier League from Ajax Amsterdam.

However, it is doubtful that players such as Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe, and Nicolas Pepe will be able to compete in Thursday’s friendly as they did not travel with the squad.

Start time:

The match between MLS All-Stars and Arsenal is expected to start at exactly 4:30 (Nigerian time) on Thursday.

