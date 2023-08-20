MLS Reacts As Messi Becomes Most Decorated Football Player In History After First Title With Miami

In the ongoing transfer window, one of the shocking moves that probably wasn’t expected to happen was Lionel Messi leaving PSG that fast, especially after just winning the FIFA World Cup for Argentina, but during the transfer window, the player opted to join Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, MLS.

Lionel Messi, who was joined in the club with players like Busquets and Jordi Alba, started their journey with the club by hoping to win them their first ever cup when they started playing the Leagues Cup. Inter Miami, who hadn’t been in good form before Messi joined them, started picking up form by winning 6 consecutive matches before the final against Nashville FC last night.

In the finals, it was Inter Miami who went into the lead early through Messi, but the other team got leveled back in the second half and with no one scoring anymore in the game, it processed to penalties. After 11 rounds of penalties each by both teams, Inter Miami prevailed 11-9 in the Leagues Cup Final and with that, the club won their first ever major trophy.

With that win, Lionel Messi became the most decorated player in history with 44 trophies. Reacting to that achievement, the Major League Soccer reacted their handle with the tweet “

Messi also won the best player and top scorer of the tournament.

Drop your comments below.

TeamAnonymous (

)