Kai Havertz who was heavily criticized by some Chelsea after the previous game had a good performance for Arsenal in their 5-0 win over Major League Soccer All-stars. Meanwhile, his performance might have silenced the criticisms from Chelsea fans for some reason.

Arsenal started the game well by bouncing back from the draw in the previous game to scoring five goals without response. Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring with a brilliant finish from the edge of the box. Leandro Trossard doubled the lead with a brilliant finish from Saka’s assist.

Jorginho Frello scored the third goal from the spot in the second half. Gabriel Martinelli scored the fourth goal before a goal from Kai Havertz sealed the 5-0 for Arsenal.

However, following Havertz’s first goal for Arsenal, the criticisms from Chelsea fans will be of no effect from henceforth as the German has already broken the jinx.

