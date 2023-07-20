MLS 0-5 ARS: Best Players For Arsenal In The Club-Friendly Match

English Premier League side Arsenal had a five-star performance in their second summer pre-season game in the early hours of Thursday, following the remarkable 5-0 win as they continued their preparation for the upcoming season. Two first-half goals from Leoandro Trossard and Bukayo Saka gave the Gunners a commanding lead before the second half delivered some good moments as Jorginho, Gabriel Martinelli, and Kai Havertz all registered their names on the scoresheet.

Best players for Arsenal in the game:

1. Bukayo Saka.

The English forward stimulated several moments of quality as he provided two assists in the game.

2. Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazilian forward had an impressive display with a delightful chip to open the scoring for Arsenal. Looked vibrant from the start of the game.

3. Gabriel Martinelli.

He came on for the injured Trossard 10 minutes into the second half and brought in several bursting runs. Grabbed his goal superbly well.

4. Martin Odegaard.

The Norwegian produced a sensational ball for Gabriel Martinelli’s goal as the Arsenal skipper elicited a moment of brilliance.

