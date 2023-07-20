SPORT

MLS 0-5 ARS: Best Players As Arsenal claimed their first preseason win

Arsenal recorded their first win in the preseason with their 5-0 win over Major League Soccer All-stars. However here are the best players of the match:

1. Bukayo Saka

The winger was a menace to the opposition’s defence throughout his time on the pitch. He played a part in the first two goals.

2. Gabriel Jesus

The Brazilian scored the first goal of the match with a lovely finish from outside the box and terrorized the opposition’s defence throughout his stay on the pitch.

3. Leandro Trossard

The midfielder scored a wonderful goal to double the lead for Arsenal and was incredible for Arsenal throughout the first half.

4. Martin Odegaard

The talented midfielder came on in the second half and delivered a through ball to set up Martinelli for his goal.

5. Gabriel Martinelli

The Brazilian had a wonderful performance as he scored in the second half with a smooth finish.

6. Jorginho

The Italian scored Arsenal’s first goal of the second half with a sumptuous finish from the penalty spot.

7. Kai Havertz

The German scored Arsenal’s last goal of the game with a brilliant finish.

