Mixed Reactions After The Criminal Charges Against Man United Ace Mason Greenwood Were All Dropped.

From seeing Sancho return to the pitch yesterday for the first time since October to Varane quitting his national team in order to focus on his Manchester United career, it’s safe to say the club’s fans are really having one of the happiest 24 hours of their lives.

And now to top it all, Mason Greenwood has been declared a free man after all the criminal charges leveled against him were dropped today.

According to viral reports, the 21-year old has had all charges against him which included ‘attempted [email protected], controlling and coercive behavior and assault’, dropped.

Greenwood last played for Man United in January 2022 during the 1-nil win over West Ham United in the Premier League, and has since been suspended after a disturbing voice note which recorded a voice believed to be that of Greenwood was leaked.

United had to suspend Greenwood after he was charged for ‘attempted [email protected]’, but behind the scenes, they reportedly continued to pay his £75,000 a-week-wages and also opted against terminating his contract. Maybe that was their own way of getting behind their academy product who had so much potential until his ‘[email protected]’ case occured.

Well finally, after months of court hearing, the Crown Prosecution Service said the charges were “discontinued after a key witness withdrew their involvement”.

There’s been mixed reactions to this latest development, with many people claiming that the victim Harriet Robson has been paid off in order to end the case.

“Unbelievable, Greenwood is guilty, they’ve clearly put pressure on the victim or offered a lot of cash”, stated Jonathan who urged Man United to “drop” the player.

So far, United are yet to make a public statement regarding Mason Greenwood, but they’ve added him back to their official list of forwards on their website which suggests that they could welcome the player back anytime soon.

