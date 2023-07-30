Mistake Manchester United Made During This Transfer Window That Might Affect Then Later

Many football clubs make moves to sign new players every summer, they are also allowed to loan players when they don’t feel like buying them. Manchester United got 3 players on loan in January, Jack Butland, Wout Werghost and Marcel Sabitzer.

When Manchester United got to penalty shoot out with Brighton in the semi finals of the Carabao Cup, Wout Werghost and Marcel Sabitzer were amongst the players who scored their own penalty kicks. These three players were part of the team that defeated Newcastle United and lifted the Carabao Cup. After the end of the 2022/2023 Premier League season, Manchester United let the 3 players leave the club as their loan contracts had expired already.

One mistake the club made was letting Marcel Sabitzer go back to Bayern Munich, and not signing him. Bayern Munich made it clear that Manchester United had to pay around £22 million to sign the Austrian permanently, but they didn’t pay and they let him go. He scored 3 goals and gave 1 assist in 18 appearances for the English club.

Manchester United shouldn’t have let him go because Christian Eriksen is not good at tracking the ball and defending. The Danish midfielder is very good with the ball, but when he’s not with the ball, he is very poor in defence and tracking back to help the keeper. Marcel Sabitzer would have helped in that aspect if he was still at the club as a permanent player.

Remember he scored 2 goals in Manchester United’s 2-2 draw against Sevilla in the Europa league last season.

