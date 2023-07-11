Milinkovic-Savic wants Saudi switch: Lazio owner Lotito

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, a soccer player, wants to leave his current team Lazio and go play for a team in Saudi Arabia called Al-Hilal.

The owner of Lazio, Claudio Lotito, said this on Monday. In an interview, a person named Lotito said that a soccer player named Milinkovic-Savic asked him for a new opportunity after being in Rome for eight years. The player wanted to earn a lot of money, about 60 million euros, over three years.

Italian news sources say that Al-Hilal, a soccer team, have agreed to give 40 million euros to Lazio, another soccer team, for a player from Serbia. This player is 28 years old and his contract with Lazio will end next year.

Lotito said that Lazio was offered a little bit less than 50 million euros, which means someone wanted to give them a big amount of money but not quite 50 million euros.

“When someone leaves to go to Saudi Arabia their motivation is money, but you need to ask him why he wants to leave,” said Lotito.

“I tried my best to keep him here but when he asks to go for his own personal reasons what can I do? We were willing to extend his deal and increase his salary.

“At the end of the day it’s the player who decides what to do with his life. He phoned me begging me to let him go.”

A popular soccer player named Milinkovic-Savic has scored 69 goals in 341 games since he started playing for Lazio in 2015. He won a tournament called the Italian Cup in 2019 and also won two other competitions called the Italian Super Cups. He was a really good player for Lazio. Their team did really well and came in second place in the league. Because of this, they get to play in the Champions League next season.

The Saudi Pro League is starting to get really good players from the big European leagues because they have a lot of money from their country’s savings.

If Milinkovic-Savic decides to go to Al-Hilal, he will be joining other players who also want to go because they can earn a lot of money there.

Last week, Roberto Firmino from Brazil went to play for a team called Al-Ahli in the Gulf state. Also, a former soccer player named Steven Gerrard, who used to be the captain of Liverpool, became a coach for a team called Al-Ettifaq in the same country.

Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante have also chosen to play for teams in Saudi Arabia, just like Cristiano Ronaldo did when he joined Al-Nassr in January.

