Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal given ‘two points back’ after VAR mistake against Brentford

Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to be handed ‘two points back’ after the VAR horror show in their 1-1 draw with Brentford at the Emirates on Saturday. Brentford’s equaliser was only allowed to stand after it was revealed that VAR official Lee Mason forgot to draw the lines that would have shown Christian Norgaard was offside in the build-up to Ivan Toney’s goal. Mikel Arteta was left raging when Leandro Trossard’s first goal for his new club was cancelled out after the officials made two errors while reviewing the incident which prevented the Gunners from opening up an eight point lead at the top of the table.

Mason took three minutes to adjudge that Ethan Pinnock was not interfering with play by blocking Gabriel Magalhaes from getting to the ball initially, a decision disputed by Arteta after the game. Chief Refereeing Officer at PGMOL, Howard Webb, contacted Arsenal after the game to apologise and explain how the offside was missed, with Mason also being dropped for the following round of fixtures. And while he acknowledged the apology, Arteta was still left fuming by what happened.

The north London club next face title rivals Manchester City on Wednesday and when quizzed if he was ‘satisfised’ with PGMOL’s apology, Arteta said: ‘At the end of the game, after analysing all of the evidence that we had and the images, we had huge anger and disappointment. ‘Because that was not a human error. That was a big, big, big [instance of] not considering or understanding your job and that’s not acceptable, I’m sorry.’ Arteta added: “I will only be satisfied if they give us the two points back which is not going to be the case. “I appreciate and I think they were really sincere, open and genuine apologies and explanations, which is really good. But it doesn’t take the fact that we have two less points than we should have on the table.”

