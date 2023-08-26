Mikel Arteta turned down Alexis Sanchez request to rejoin Arsenal

Few moments ago, Mirror football reported that Arsenal Manager, Mikel Arteta turned down the chance to bring Alexis Sanchez back to the Emirates Stadium this summer amid telephone conversation with the Chilean Forward.

According to Mirror Football, Sanchez called Mikel Arteta on the phone and informed him about his intentions of joining the Gunners but the Spanish tactician immediately turned down the proposal.

Mirror Football reported that Arteta told Sanchez during their conversation on the phone that he doesn’t see him in his plans at the Emirates Stadium. Alexis decided to join Inter Milan after Arteta said “No” to his proposal.

The Arsenal board were reportedly willing and ready to bring Sanchez back to the Emirates Stadium and the player himself was keen on the reunion, but Arteta turned down the move without thinking twice about it and that might be because of his age and current form.

Recall that Alexis Sanchez joined Arsenal from Barcelona in 2014 and he was instrumental for the club throughout his stay at the Emirates Stadium netting a total of 80 goals for them across all competition. He left the club for Manchester United in 2018 in what is said to be one of the most controversial transfer in the history of the English Premier League.

Sanchez move to Manchester United is a transfer Arsenal fans will never forget in their life, the move hurt them so much just like that of Robin Van Persie, but unfortunately, things didn’t really work out for the Chilean at the theater of dreams as he struggled for form and fitness.

