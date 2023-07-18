Mikel Arteta Tops The List Of Managers With Highest Spendings On New Players Since 2019
Since Mikel Arteta became Arsenal manager in December, 2019, only five managers have spent more than €500m on the acquisition of new players. Interestingly, the Spaniard is on top of the list. How did the former Gunners captain do it.
Arteta made his first spendings as a gaffer in 2020. He started with Pablo Mari who arrived from Flamengo for a fee of €6m in July, 2020. This follows a half season loan deal worth €8m. He also spent money to sign Thomas Partey (€50m), Gabriel Magalhães (€26m) and Rúnar Alex Rúnarsson (€2m). These men came from Atlético Madrid, Lille and Gijon. This brought his gross expenditure to €92m in that year.
In 2021, the Guardiola protege signed defender Ben White for €58.5m (this was his biggest till this summer when he signed Kai Havertz and Declan Rice for record fees). The Spanish tactician also invested a €37m on Martin Odegaard. The midfielder subsequently became the captain. Arteta also signed Aaron Ramsdale. This English man, from Sheffield United, cost €28m. They are still starters at the club.
Last year, the biggest signing of Arteta was Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian moved in from Manchester City along with Oleksandr Zinchenko in a double deal that cost a total of €87.2m. He also signed Fábio Vieira (€35m), Matt Turner (€6.36m), Marquinhos (€3.5m) and Aaron Trusty (€1.8m).
The tactician started this year by signing Leandro Trossard from Brighton for €24m. This Belgian was followed by Jakub Kiwior from Serie A outfit, Spezia Calcio on January 23. He added Jorginho from Chelsea a seven days later. In the ongoing Summer, Arteta has spent more than €200m. Altogether, Arsenal have spent more than €685m under the Spaniard.
The other four managers that have spent more than €500m on acquiring new players since 2019 are Pep Guardiola (€662.22m), Thomas Tuchel (€556.99m), Graham Porter (€540.47m) and Antonio Conte (€528.42m).
Images: Sky Sports
