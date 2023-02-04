Mikel Arteta tells Arsenal players he ‘loves them’ after defeat to Everton

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Mikel Arteta in a post match interview has reiterate his support for his boys despite poor performance at the Goodison Park.

Speaking further the Arsenal gaffer said that he loves his players now more than ever even though they performed badly and they were unable to get a point out of the game at Everton.

The gunners have now suffered a second premier league defeat against a resilience side who looked rejuvenated under new boss Sean Dyche. Arsenal didn’t play at their bes as they looked the shadows of themselves, they didn’t create enough chances in the first half despite holding possession for most of the half.

The second half started brightly for Everton as they took a surprise lead through James Tarkowski header from a corner. The home team were able to stop Arsenal from finding bet or getting a draw as they defended deeply and with their life in the match.

Unfortunately for Arsenal they lost the match, as Everton obviously deserve the win and will now move a step forward in the relegation battle. 20 games down, Arsenal’s advantage over Manchester City in the title race remains at five points, with Pep Guardiola’s side set to visit Tottenham on Sunday.

Godstime224 (

)