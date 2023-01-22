Mikel Arteta Spoke To Spezia Defender Jakub Kiwior Before He Signed For Arsenal – Agent Reveals

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The agent of newly recruited Center Back Jakub Kiwior have revealed how Mikel Arteta Spoke to Poland Center Back Jakub Kiwior a Telephone call, which convinced him to sign for the Gunners.

Jakub Kiwior is a 22 years old Poland International Defender who Arsenal signed some days ago after agreeing a fee in the region of £20m with Spezia for the Defender.

Kiwior have however taken his Arsenal Medicals yesterday, and he will be officially unveiled today by the Gunners as their new player.

The versatile Defender, will be at the VIP section today at the Emirates Stadium to cheer his new team mates on when Arsenal play host to Manchester United in a Premier League encounter today.

The match however promises to be exciting as the Gunners look forward to extending their lead at the top of the English Premier League Table. They are Five Points clear above Manchester City, who are second in the log table.

Reacting to how negotiations took place which accelerated the deal, Kiwior’s agent said; “Just before New Year’s Eve, he had a telephone conversation with Mikel Arteta, who told him about many details, and presented a plan for him and what the road to playing may look like for him, and the Player was enchanted. In Slovakia, Kiwior’s club played Pep Guardiola and Arteta style of football where defenders open moves with their passing. At Zilina, he was compared to Milan Skriniar. Jakub Kiwior, will be in VIP box for Arsenal vs Manchester United game today” he said.

Mekoyoaugustine (

)