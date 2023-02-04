Mikel Arteta sends message to Arsenal players after shock defeat to Everton

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Mikel Arteta says he loves his Arsenal players even more than before despite suffering a poor 1-0 defeat at Everton on Saturday.

The Toffees’ team seemed revitalized under new manager Sean Dyche, while the Gunners dropped just their second Premier League game of the year.

At a boisterous Goodison Park, a header from James Tarkowski was enough to give the home club a well-deserved victory as the league leaders battled to break down the team that came into the weekend ranked 19th in the standings.

The gap between Arsenal and Manchester City in the fight for the championship after 20 games is still five points, with Pep Guardiola’s team scheduled to travel to Tottenham on Sunday.

After the game, Arteta conceded that it was one of Arsenal’s poorest performances of the year thus far and provided a long list of reasons why his team struggled to control the game.

The manager told BT Sport, “We had lots of the ball, but we lacked that purpose and quality in the final third, we generated numerous chances.”

But after that, they slowed down the game and we had trouble. They do this to every team, and since height and physicality are both strengths for them, controlling this is essential if you want to win the game against them.

‘Today, we didn’t do that. We needed to maintain our composure and have better emotional control during the game.

‘The performance doesn’t reflect what we’ve been doing, especially in two phases,’ he continued in the post-game press conference. “One, when they were really direct and we struggled to control that type of game and get back to the game that we wanted to play.

Additionally, given the number of open opportunities we created in the last third, we should have created more clear-cut opportunities than we had today.

“We started to give away a lot of unnecessary free kicks and a lot of reckless choices in the last 10 or 15 minutes, particularly when we made the changes, which is precisely what they want,” said the coach.

Despite everything, Arteta avoided criticizing his players directly and emphasized that their title defense would inevitably encounter obstacles.

“I adore them considerably more now than I did last week or a month ago.” Being close to someone who is winning well is simple. All of these players continue to make me incredibly proud; they merit it.

“This will not be a rose-colored pathway.” We will have to persevere and play much better than we did today because this is going to be challenging.

When Arteta hosts Brentford on the following Saturday, they will be looking to return to winning ways.

