Mikel Arteta reveals when Partey will play again for Arsenal

According to Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta, midfielder Thomas Partey would need “another week” before returning to action for the first team of Arsenal.

Arteta made a statement prior to Saturday’s Premier League game between Arsenal and Aston Villa.

Partey missed the top-of-the-table contest between Arsenal and Manchester City on Wednesday because of a muscle problem.

Arsenal lost 3-1 without Partey, falling to second place in the Premier League rankings after holding the lead since August.

Partey was left off the Arsenal roster that competed against Aston Villa at Villa Park.

Arteta said of the Ghanaian international before Arsenal’s game against Aston Villa: “He’s not fit.” He even skipped yesterday’s training with us.

“He probably needs another week,” I said. “He wasn’t feeling well enough to do that.”

When Arsenal won their game against Aston Villa, they were topping the table, which means that they will need Manchester City to lose their game or get a draw in order for them to remain in the first position on the table.

