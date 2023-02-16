Mikel Arteta frustrated with his team’s mistakes in 3-1 loss to Manchester City

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Mikel Arteta, the manager of Arsenal Football Club, expressed his frustration with his team’s mistakes following their 3-1 loss to Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium. The defeat saw City move into first place on goal difference, while Arsenal slipped to second. Kevin de Bruyne gave City the lead in the first half after Takehiro Tomiyasu’s attempted clearance was intercepted, but Bukayo Saka levelled the score from the penalty spot. In the second half, however, Arsenal’s mistakes proved costly, with Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland both scoring for City. Arteta lamented his team’s inability to convert their chances and “giving” City goals, saying, “against this team they are going to destroy you.”

Arsenal still have a game in hand on City and will face them again at the Emirates in April. However, Arteta admitted that his team needs to improve significantly to compete with a high-quality side like City. He added that his team had opportunities to score but failed to convert them, which proved to be the difference between the two sides. Arsenal was also without midfielder Thomas Partey, who was ruled out due to a thigh problem.

Arsenal will face Aston Villa on Sunday and will be hoping to bounce back from the disappointment of their loss to City. Meanwhile, City will face Nottingham Forest later that afternoon. Despite the setback, Arsenal still has a chance to compete for the Premier League title, but they will need to improve their performances and reduce their mistakes to do so.

